Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘F*** You, LeBron’

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted last month after being charged for killing two men and wounding another during a protest in Wisconsin, has fired back at one of his most famous critics.

The 18-year-old has called out Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who accused him of faking his emotions during his testimony. “What tears?????” James wrote on social media. “I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

Kyle Rittenhouse Responds to LeBron James’ Fake Tears Tweet: “F— You, LeBron”https://t.co/tgqtC63D38 pic.twitter.com/yHsroWhrsr — BallerAlert (@balleralert) December 8, 2021

Reacting to the post, Rittenhouse says, “I was a Lakers fan too before he said that. I was really p*ssed off when he said that because I liked LeBron. And then I’m like, you know what? F*** you, LeBron.”

