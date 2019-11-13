LA Woman Doused with Bucket of ‘Hot’ Poop

A Los Angeles woman has been left with post-traumatic stress disorder after she was doused with a homeless guy’s diarrhea. Heidi Van Tassel, who went public with her story on Tuesday, says the incident happened in April near the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She says she’d just climbed into her car when the assailant — later identified as Jere Blessings — dragged her out of her vehicle and dumped a huge bucket of poop over her head. “It was diarrhea; hot liquid,” Van Tassel says. “I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes.” Responding paramedics confirmed the copious amount, saying it “looked like the man was saving it up for a month.”

Blessings was arrested, jailed and released in August, court records indicate. While his ordeal is over, Van Tassel says she still deals with it every day. “It’s so traumatic,” she says. “The PTSD that I’m dealing with is beyond anything that I’ve ever felt. There needs to be some kind of help for the victims of these crimes.”

