LAGOON FUNNEL CAKE FESTIVAL TICKET GIVEAWAY

It’s Lagoon’s first annual Funnel Cake Festival, the first 3 weekends in April! X96 has your passes!  Listen all weekend to win!

Event details and tickets at LAGOONPARK.COM!

 

X96 will be giving away Lagoon Passes.  Between the dates of 4/15 – 4/19 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986.  On or after 4/15/22 from these text entries up to 2 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of Lagoon Passes Each.  Prize value $120 and provided by Lagoon Park.  Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.  These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules. 

 

