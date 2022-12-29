Last Hurrah 2022!

The Gateway, Downtown Alliance, and The Blocks are excited to announce Last Hurrah 2022! This free event will be open to the public on New Year’s Eve, from 8 PM-midnight. Featuring live music on an outdoor stage, buskers, and pop-up bars, Last Hurrah is Utah’s largest countdown to the New Year. Draft beer, wine, hot cocktails, and hot chocolate will be served in the main plaza. Gateway merchants will also be open late during the event for food and fun! Gateway is THE place for your NYE Celebration!

Gateway Merchants Open Late

Flanker: 1:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. Appetizers: Clam chowder Entrees: Surf & turf, Filet with Shrimp scampi, Truffle mash Champagne Offer: Champagne by the glass, Champagne cocktails in the Christmas Parlor Bar

Tucanos: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. Full Churrasco Dinner, Linen Covered Tables, Rosemary-Herb Salmon, Roasted Ribeye, Special New Year's Dessert, and Holiday Party Favors for $34.95.

The Depot: Open all night Pixie and The Partygrass Boys, doors open at 7 p.m. Get your tickets here.

Clark Planetarium: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Free family-friendly activities between 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Urban Arts Gallery: 12 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. 15% off any purchase up to $200. All Jimmi Torro paintings will be 50% off on New Year's Eve only.

Sweet Rolled Tacos: Open until 1 a.m. Try a New Year's Eve special taco. Plus, door prizes will be available throughout the night.

The Store: Open until 11:30 p.m. Hot bar will be open until 10 p.m.

HallPass: Open until midnight There will be a brunch DJ from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., a night DJ from 6 p.m. – midnight, and party favors available after 11 p.m.

Italian Graffiti: Open until midnight 3 seating's: 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., & 10 p.m.

Dave & Buster's: Open until 2 a.m. Early New Year's Family Party: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. | 21+ New Year's Party: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Flemings: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Chedda Burger: Open until 11 p.m.

Rocketfizz: Open until 10 p.m.

Seabird: Open until 2 a.m.

Sweet Rolled Tacos: Open until 1 a.m.

Bout Time Pub & Grill: Open until 1 a.m.