Lego Vows To Get Rid Of “Gender Bias” In Its Toys

Toy brand, Lego, announced today (Monday) that they will be removing gender bias from their toys.

The decision comes after research results showed that girls were being held back by gender stereotypes.

Lego stated, “The company will ensure any child, regardless of gender identity, feels they can build anything they like.”

Lego commits to removing 'gender bias and harmful stereotypes' from its toys https://t.co/HCmhPnnx0F pic.twitter.com/OxblRpszKj — New York Post (@nypost) October 11, 2021

What are your thoughts on Lego’s decision to get rid of gender bias toys? Has your child ever felt like they couldn’t do something based on their gender?