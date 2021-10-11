Life

Lego Vows To Get Rid Of “Gender Bias” In Its Toys

Posted on

Toy brand, Lego, announced today (Monday) that they will be removing gender bias from their toys.

The decision comes after research results showed that girls were being held back by gender stereotypes.

Lego stated, “The company will ensure any child, regardless of gender identity, feels they can build anything they like.”

What are your thoughts on Lego’s decision to get rid of gender bias toys? Has your child ever felt like they couldn’t do something based on their gender?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top