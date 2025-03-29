O’Brien’s Brewhouse: Level Crossing Brewing Turns 6!

Level Crossing Brewing Turns Six: A Celebration of Community, Craft Beer, and Exciting Events!

Big things are brewing at Level Crossing Brewing as founder Mark Medura gears up for an action-packed season! This Sunday, the brewery marks six incredible years with a special anniversary celebration featuring pizza deals and the release of Space Oddity Double IPA—a bold and cosmic brew available at both taprooms and UDABS stores.

But that’s just the beginning. Level Crossing Brewery has a full lineup of events you won’t want to miss:

📍 March 28th – Catch them at the Wasatch Fly Tying & Fly Fishing Expo

📍 March 30th – Level Crossing’s 6th Anniversary at both locations: 2496 S West Temple and 550 S 300 W

📍 April 3rd – Join the Utah Avalanche Center at the West Temple taproom for The Science of Water and Beer

📍 June 1st & Beyond – Find them all summer at the Downtown Farmer’s Market, where they’ll be hosting the beer garden

We also sat down with Mark Medura to chat about his first-ever beer, his current favorite, his top Utah beer event, and more!

The Story Behind Level Crossing Brewing

For those unfamiliar with Level Crossing Brewing’s roots, the journey began on March 30, 2019. The name is inspired by Medura’s childhood near a “level crossing”—a railroad-road intersection that became a gathering place for community storytelling and camaraderie. This sense of connection and tradition is at the heart of everything the brewery stands for.

A signature piece of the brewery’s identity is its red feather logo, a symbol deeply tied to Medura’s family tradition. In his home, an extra place setting was always left for “Red Feather”—a way to welcome unexpected guests with warmth and hospitality. Today, that same philosophy is infused into every pint and every gathering at Level Crossing Brewery.

So, whether you’re raising a glass at the anniversary bash, exploring the science behind beer, or sipping a cold one at the Downtown Farmer’s Market, Level Crossing Brewery invites you to be part of their ever-growing community.

Cheers to six years—and many more to come! 🍻

