Life

Licking Things is Now a Display of Public Disobedience

Posted on

In case you were waiting for it, there’s another social media ‘challenge.’ The ‘Coronavirus Challenge’ encourages people to lick objects in an apparent display of public disobedience. Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan has the story of a chap who licked a toilet seat only to end up crying in pain in a hospital bed. “Karma is a strange thing,” Morgan quipped. “He expects someone to save his life now,” co-host Ranvir Singh astutely pointed out. Give this guy your best Piers Morgan inspired tongue-lashing. If he has insurance, should it deny his claim? Should social media attempt to censor posts encouraging risky behavior?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top