Licking Things is Now a Display of Public Disobedience

In case you were waiting for it, there’s another social media ‘challenge.’ The ‘Coronavirus Challenge’ encourages people to lick objects in an apparent display of public disobedience. Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan has the story of a chap who licked a toilet seat only to end up crying in pain in a hospital bed. “Karma is a strange thing,” Morgan quipped. “He expects someone to save his life now,” co-host Ranvir Singh astutely pointed out. Give this guy your best Piers Morgan inspired tongue-lashing. If he has insurance, should it deny his claim? Should social media attempt to censor posts encouraging risky behavior?

A man who was part of #CoronaVirusChallenge says he has now #Corona Virus. May be Challenge Completed 🤦‍♂️#CoronavirusLockdown — HollywoodMash (@MashHollywood) March 25, 2020