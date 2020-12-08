Life

Little Caesars, DoorDash Kick Off New Partnership with Free Pizza Deal

Little Caesars and DoorDash are taking their partnership even further and you could benefit from it!

Now through December 13, customers will receive a 14″ Classic Cheese or Pepperoni pizza when they have a $10 minimum order while using DoorDash.

Little Caesars has added more participating stores to the list that already partners with DoorDash, so you get a free pizza that could very well be in your future.

Do you use DoorDash? What do you order at Little Caesars? What is your favorite pizza brand?

