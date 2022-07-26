Life

LIVE NATION SUMMER’S LIVE TICKET SALE AND GIVEAWAY

Posted on

Summer’s Live with Live Nation!  4 tickets for $80, all in to all your favorites!  Incubus, KORN, Machine Gun Kelly, Alice in Chains, and more!  Listen to X96 all week long to win your tickets!

Buy now at LIVENATION.COM/SUMMERSLIVE!

 

 

X96 will be giving away tickets to various Live Nation concerts.  Between the dates of 7/26 and 8/5 2022 during regular broadcasting hours codes will be announced on air to be texted to 33986.  From these text entries, up to 20 winners will be selected to receive 1 4 pack of tickets to Alice in Chains at Usana, Machine Gun Kelly at Usana, Incubus at Usana, or KORN at Usana.  Prize value $80 and provided by Live Nation.  Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.  These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required

Download X96's App



Author

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top