LIVE NATION SUMMER’S LIVE TICKET SALE AND GIVEAWAY

X96 will be giving away tickets to various Live Nation concerts. Between the dates of 7/26 and 8/5 2022 during regular broadcasting hours codes will be announced on air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries, up to 20 winners will be selected to receive 1 4 pack of tickets to Alice in Chains at Usana, Machine Gun Kelly at Usana, Incubus at Usana, or KORN at Usana. Prize value $80 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.