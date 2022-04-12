Living Planet Aquarium Earth Day Celebration and TICKET GIVEAWAY

X96 is celebrating Earth Day with The Living Planet Aquarium! The celebration kicks off April 22nd at the Living Planet Aquarium, including live music, educational activities, and a dynamic light show! Listen all week long with Radio From Hell to win a 4 pack of tickets!
The Earth Day at the Aquarium takes place at the Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza under outside the Aquarium and kicks off the NIGHTS UNDER LIGHTS series! The evening includes a live band, a variety of educational and fun activities about conservation, a LIGHT SHOW under EECO, and a celebration of our Living Planet! More info and tickets at TheLivingPlanet.com!
X96 will be giving away tickets to The Living Planet Aquarium. On the dates of 4/13, 4/15, 4/18, 4/20, and 4/22 2022 between the hours of 6am – 10am during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced to be texted to 33986 or a caller will be taken on air at 877-602-9696. From these text entries or phone callers up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 4-pack of Living Planet Aquarium tickets. Prize value $100 and provided by Living Planet Aquarium. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest rules.