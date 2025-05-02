Visit the Living Traditions Festival Friday May 16th through Sunday May 18th at Washington & Library Square in downtown SLC!

The Living Traditions Festival is a free community event supporting the preservation and celebration of culturally diverse traditions, perspectives, and communities through the presentation of traditional music, dance, crafts, food, and more!

Learn more at SALTLAKEARTS.COM, and check out the festival on Facebook and Instagram!

