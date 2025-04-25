Homepage Feature 4

LNE Presents the 2025 Granary Live Concert Series! Powered by Nightingale College & Murdock Hyundai, Utah’s #1 Hyundai Dealer.

Experience outdoor concerts in the heart of downtown Salt Lake’s Granary District

June 13 Trevor Hall

July 2 Charley Crockett

July 11 Muscadine Bloodline

July 23 Railroad Earth, Yonder Mountain String Band, Daniel Donato

July 24 CAAMP

July 27 Slightly Stoopid

August 1 Maoli

August 27 Cypress Hill & Atmosphere

September 6 The Movement & Tribal Seeds

October 3 Dirty Heads & Rome

October 4 Rebelution & Steel Pulse

And more dates TBD!

 

 

 

GET THE CURRENT LINEUP AND TICKETS AT www.granarylive.com
