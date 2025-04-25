LNE Presents the 2025 Granary Live Concert Series! Powered by Nightingale College & Murdock Hyundai, Utah’s #1 Hyundai Dealer.
Experience outdoor concerts in the heart of downtown Salt Lake’s Granary District
Venue location: https://granarylive.com/venue/
June 13 Trevor Hall
July 2 Charley Crockett
July 11 Muscadine Bloodline
July 23 Railroad Earth, Yonder Mountain String Band, Daniel Donato
July 24 CAAMP
July 27 Slightly Stoopid
August 1 Maoli
August 27 Cypress Hill & Atmosphere
September 6 The Movement & Tribal Seeds
October 3 Dirty Heads & Rome
October 4 Rebelution & Steel Pulse
And more dates TBD!
GET THE CURRENT LINEUP AND TICKETS AT www.granarylive.com