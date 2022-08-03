Lost 80s Live Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes The Lost 80s Live at the Maverik Center August 12th! Featuring all your 80s favorites like A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, English Beat, and more. Tickets are on sale now!
Listen to X96 all week long to win your tickets!
X96 will be giving away tickets to THE LOST 80S LIVE at the Maverik Center August 12th. From 8/8-8/12 Monday – Friday during regular broadcasting hours, a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries, up to 30 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $70 and provided by Maverik Center. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.