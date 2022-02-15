Louisiana Man Loses Hunting Privileges after Shooting Geese from Highway

Shutterstock

A Louisiana man has lost his hunting and fishing privileges after he was caught shooting geese from a state highway.

Trevor Istre, who was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to multiple charges, will also have to fork over $3,000 in fines and has been placed on unsupervised probation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Louisiana.

Istre was among a group of people caught shooting geese from a local highway last year, which violates several laws in the state, prosecutors say. “The hunting laws were created for the protection of our wildlife, and we will continue to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to hold those who break those laws accountable for their actions,” says U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

Man's hunting and fishing privileges revoked after pleading guilty to shooting geese from a Louisiana highway https://t.co/4L237XpBBe — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 15, 2022

Is it easier to shoot geese from a highway?