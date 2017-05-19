Lounge X with Dreamers

DREAMERS | dreamersuniverse.com

When DREAMERS, Nick Wold (vocals/guitar), Nelson (bass/vocals), and Jacob Wick (drums) talk about its debut LP This Album Does Not Exist, they assume a collective tone of considerate existentialism. They seek to counter the crassness of pop, the snobbery of jazz, and the pretention of indie that zaps the fun out of any music with meaning. Yet, they want to draw you in, indiscriminate of taste, style, or ideology. Yet, these songs of playfulness come from a place of less homelessness, joblessness, borderline hopelessness. In 2014, Wold simultaneously vacated a relationship and an apartment and began living in his Brooklyn practice room. After two years of living in what Nelson jokes was a “musical prison” Wold wrote than 100 songs, many of which ended up on This Album Does Not Exist. So now, after bouts of vagrancy, nomadism, and vigilant attempts at normalcy, DREAMERS calls Los Angeles home, committed to its collective vision of artistry, inclusion, and idealism. That’s the dreamer MO, after all to find the joy in living and to chase it.