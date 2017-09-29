Join X96 at Club at 50 West on Tuesday, October 3rd for a FREE
Lounge X with THE TOADIES!
50 WEST CLUB & CAFE
50 West 300 South in SLC (21+)
Space is very limited to attend this acoustic with THE TOADIES, so arrive early!
Music starts at 2:30pm | Must be 21+ to attend
Everyone attending will get the chance to meet THE TOADIES after their acoustic performance
Don’t miss THE TOADIES later that night with Local H at Metro Music Hall in SLC. Tickets are available at MetroMusicHall.com.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.