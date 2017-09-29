Join X96 at Club at 50 West on Tuesday, October 3rd for a FREE

Lounge X with THE TOADIES!

50 WEST CLUB & CAFE

50 West 300 South in SLC (21+)

Space is very limited to attend this acoustic with THE TOADIES, so arrive early!

Music starts at 2:30pm | Must be 21+ to attend

Everyone attending will get the chance to meet THE TOADIES after their acoustic performance

Don’t miss THE TOADIES later that night with Local H at Metro Music Hall in SLC. Tickets are available at MetroMusicHall.com.