Interviews

Lounge X with The Toadies!

Posted on

Join X96 at Club at 50 West on Tuesday, October 3rd for a FREE

Lounge X with THE TOADIES!

50 WEST CLUB & CAFE
50 West 300 South in SLC (21+)

Space is very limited to attend this acoustic with THE TOADIES, so arrive early!

Music starts at 2:30pm | Must be 21+ to attend

Everyone attending will get the chance to meet THE TOADIES after their acoustic performance

Don’t miss THE TOADIES later that night with Local H at Metro Music Hall in SLC. Tickets are available at MetroMusicHall.com.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top