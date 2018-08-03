LoungeX with Pale Waves

LOUNGE X featuring PALE WAVES

Wednesday, August 8th | 50 West Club & Cafe

Music starts at 5:00pm

X96 is proud to welcome PALE WAVES to the Ogden Twilight Concert Series on August 9th. Before the show, PALE WAVES is stopping by X96 to play a few songs on Wednesday, August 8th at 5:00pm. Bring a friend and join the live studio audience this Wednesday and meet the band!

PALE WAVES

Pale Waves are a four-piece indie pop band from Manchester, UK. The band are Heather (vocals, guitar), Ciara (drums), Hugo (guitar) and Charlie (bass) and have been playing together for the past four years, releasing their debut single ‘There’s a Honey’ in 2017. Following this, they went on to support The 1975 on their North American and European arena tour before selling out their own headline tours in the UK, US and Europe.

2018 has so far seen Pale Waves announced as the #5 artist on the BBC Sound of 2018 and the ‘most tipped act of 2018’ by Music Week. The band also won the NME Under The Radar award and performed at the ceremony at Brixton Academy. They have recently completed their second sold out UK, US and European tour and have sold out their biggest headline show to date at London’s Heaven, with festival performances to come at Reading & Leeds, TRNSMT, Summer Sonic, Outside Lands and Lollapalooza amongst others. They will also be supporting Chvrches on some massive North American dates later this summer.

Their debut ALL THE THINGS I NEVER SAID EP was released earlier this year and their debut album, due for release later this year, is set cement their status as one of the most exciting alternative British bands of recent years.