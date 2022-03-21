Machine Gun Kelly Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes Machine Gun Kelly to Usana Amphitheater on August 6th, 2022! Listen to X96 all week to win your tickets!
X96 will be giving away tickets to Machine Gun kelly 8/6/22 at Usana Amphitheater. From 3/21-3/25 2022 between the hours of 6AM – 11PM during regular broadcasting hours, a code will be announced on air to be texted to shortcode 33986. From these text entrants up to 7 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $180 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
