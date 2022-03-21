Machine Gun Kelly Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes Machine Gun Kelly to Usana Amphitheater on August 6th, 2022! Listen to X96 all week to win your tickets!

Tickets go on sale 3/25!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Machine Gun kelly 8/6/22 at Usana Amphitheater. From 3/21-3/25 2022 between the hours of 6AM – 11PM during regular broadcasting hours, a code will be announced on air to be texted to shortcode 33986. From these text entrants up to 7 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $180 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.