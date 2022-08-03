Man Accused Of Starting Utah Wildfire While Attempting To Kill Spider

Shutterstock

Utah Wildfire Set By Man Unable to Consider Consequences

A Utah wildfire that’s already burned more than one square mile of land was started by a man who was trying to kill a spider with his lighter, authorities say.

In another case of Utah putting its best and brightest forward for the world to consider (The Hill, AP, Guardian, Newsweek), Cory Allan Martin, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday, one day after he tried to burn a spider he encountered while hiking in the foothills near Springville, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office reports. Although Martin reportedly confessed to accidentally starting the blaze, he didn’t offer a reason for wanting to burn the spider, a sheriff’s report reveals. “What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don’t know,” says Sheriff’s Sergeant Spencer Cannon. “There may not be a why. He might not even know a why.”

So How do we prevent another Wildfire like this?

Martin, who’s facing charges of reckless burn and marijuana possession, is being held on a $2,000 bond, arrest records reveal. Meanwhile, firefighters on Tuesday continued battling the blaze he inadvertently started.

Remember when your parents used to tell you to consider your actions? This is exactly what they meant. Sometimes they meant not to leave the milk out because it would go bad, but that was just milk – not a big deal. Sometimes they’d advise, “don’t stick that fork in a light socket because you might get electrocuted.” That is also fine because that might only blow a fuse or, even better, teach yourself a very valuable lesson about conductivity and amperage.

It’s just that the “don’t light things on fire during an extreme drought” is one of those bits of advice that we should have all cross-stitched and hanging in the bathroom right where we can see it when we are brushing our teeth in the morning. That one affects a lot of other people, wildlife, and the nature we all love and cherish. It’s a really good s

Should Martin have to repay all the money that’s being spent on fighting this fire? Well…YES!

