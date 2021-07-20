Man Breaks Up With Girlfriend For Not Appreciating Black Widow

A woman posted to Reddit about a fight that she and her now ex-boyfriend had over the new movie “Black Widow”.

The woman said that they finished watching the movie and after she gave her honest review, which was that she didn’t enjoy the movie, her boyfriend got really upset.

She said that he insisted that she didn’t understand the movie because she hadn’t seen all of the other Marvel movies. She argued that she had and he called her a “liar”. He continued to be defensive over her poor review of the movie.

Who knew #BlackWidow was going to be such a divisive movie? https://t.co/pN0IxpxJZx — ScreenCrush (@screencrushnews) July 19, 2021

The boyfriend ended up sleeping on the couch and eventually called off the 2-year relationship.

What’s the craziest reason someone has broken up with you? What would you say to someone who broke up with you over a movie?