Man Clings To Life After Hang Glider Instructor Forgets Safety Straps

A man was left clinging to life during his first hang gliding attempt after a careless instructor forgot to attach his safety harness. Chris Gursky tried to hang glide for the first time during a vacation trip to Switzerland. Soon after he launched off a 4,000-foot high peak he noticed that something was seriously wrong. The man flew off his instructor and was left dangling and clinging to life for 2 minutes until they landed. Chris ended up with a broken wrist and he also tore his left bicep during the trip. He actually said that he would try to hang glide again since he “didn’t enjoy his first flight.”

