Man Flashes Housekeeper, then Falls to his Death While Fleeing Hotel Security

A man fell 10 stories to his death Monday while attempting to jump from one hotel balcony to another. The incident occurred at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta. The man, who hasn’t been identified, made the deadly leap in an effort to get away from hotel security, who were pursuing him after he reportedly exposed himself to a housekeeper, according to the Atlanta Police Department. A rep for the Atlanta P.D., stating the obvious, says the death “appears to be an accidental fall as a result of the man attempting to elude security.”

