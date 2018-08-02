Man Forbids Girlfriend From Using Snapchat and Lands in Jail

Boner Candidate?

If you want a relationship to last, don’t do what this guy did. A man has been jailed for the psychological abuse he inflicted on his girlfriend who he banned from using Snapchat during a relationship that lasted less than a month.

Matthew Bailey, from Horwich, near Bolton, dictated how Molly Cunliffe, 19, used social media over the course of their intense four-week relationship. https://t.co/oA4pvzLb5l — Rachel Cook (@rcook1989) August 2, 2018

Matthew Bailey, 24, forbid Molly Cunliffe, 19, from posting selfies on Snapchat, ordered her not to swap Facebook and Instagram messages with heterosexual men and told her she was not allowed to put kisses at the end of social media posts. Cunliffe tried to end the relationship but Bailey then threatened to kill her family. Bolton was jailed for six months after he was found guilty of engaging in controlling or coercive behavior in an intimate relationship.

Bottom line: don’t be a dick!