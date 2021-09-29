Man Found Dead with Winning Lottery Ticket in Pocket

While there’s never a good time to die, the death of one Michigan man couldn’t have been more poorly timed, authorities say. That’s because he’d just won $45,000 in the Michigan State Lottery.

Gregory Jarvis, 57, bought the winning ticket about a week before his body washed ashore in Huron County — with the uncashed lottery ticket still in his wallet, police say. “We are thinking that he was tying up his boat, slipped and fell, hit his head, and that’s where he ended up in the water,” says Police Chief Kyle Romzek. “No foul play suspected.”

The $45,000 ticket has been given to Jarvis’ relatives, Romzek says.

