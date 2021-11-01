Man Gored to Death during Spanish Bull Run

A 55-year-old man is dead after he was gored by a bull during a Spanish festival over the weekend.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was participating in Saturday’s bull run in Onda when a bull gored him in the leg, severing an artery, and flung him into the air, witnesses say. The man also suffered a head injury when he landed on the ground, according to medical officials.

Man dies after being gored at bull-running festival in Spain https://t.co/6Fjlt6I0yf — The Guardian (@guardian) October 31, 2021

While 200 to 300 people are injured in Spanish bull runs every year, deaths don’t occur as frequently as one might think. Since 1910, 16 people have been killed in Spain’s famed San Fermin bull run.

Do bull runs seem out-of-place in the 21st century?