Life

Man Lends Phone at Bar, Loses Almost $4,500 in Less Than 2 Minutes

Posted on
Shutterstock

Here is something to consider before you lend your phone to a stranger.

Rob Gilliam of Charlotte, North Carolina is out almost $45 hundred after lending his phone to a stranger in a bar.

Security footage from the bar shows a man walking up to Gilliam and asking to borrow his phone to make a call.

“It wasn’t until Sunday that I realized he had venmoed himself $4,430,” said Gilliam.

Do you have a Venmo account? Would you let a stranger use your phone?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top