Man Lends Phone at Bar, Loses Almost $4,500 in Less Than 2 Minutes

Shutterstock

Here is something to consider before you lend your phone to a stranger.

Rob Gilliam of Charlotte, North Carolina is out almost $45 hundred after lending his phone to a stranger in a bar.

Security footage from the bar shows a man walking up to Gilliam and asking to borrow his phone to make a call.

“It happened so quick. I mean, you’re talking less than two minutes and the guy wiped me for $4,500,” said Rob Gilliam.https://t.co/4hOftMDTu6 pic.twitter.com/EiYHgOhpQG — CBS 17 (@WNCN) March 1, 2022

“It wasn’t until Sunday that I realized he had venmoed himself $4,430,” said Gilliam.

Do you have a Venmo account? Would you let a stranger use your phone?