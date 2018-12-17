Man Ordered to Watch ‘Bambi’ While in Jail

A Missouri man was ordered to do an odd task after being sentenced in what is believed to be one of the largest cases of deer poaching in their state’s history. David Berry Jr was sentenced after being caught illegally killing hundreds of deer as they were killed for their heads and bodies left to rot. Part of his sentence includes him having to watch the Disney classic “Bambi” at least once a month while in jail. Berry didn’t act alone as three relatives and another person was connected to the poaching case, racking up hefty fines.

