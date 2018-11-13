Life

Man Pulled Over for Driving Flintstone Car

Posted on

A man from Florida (go figure!) got pulled over by the cops while having a yabba dabba good time while driving a “footmobile” a la Fred Flintstone. Don Swartz was stopped while driving around in his Smart car, which was outfitted like a “footmobile” from Bedrock, for speeding in a neighborhood. A tweet from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said, “the car was seized by Deputy H. Echevarria and is now part of their fleet.” Swartz now has to appear in court for his fun.

Comments
