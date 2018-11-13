Man Pulled Over for Driving Flintstone Car

A man from Florida (go figure!) got pulled over by the cops while having a yabba dabba good time while driving a “footmobile” a la Fred Flintstone. Don Swartz was stopped while driving around in his Smart car, which was outfitted like a “footmobile” from Bedrock, for speeding in a neighborhood. A tweet from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said, “the car was seized by Deputy H. Echevarria and is now part of their fleet.” Swartz now has to appear in court for his fun.

YABBA-DABBA-DON’T: When Florida police came across a smart car tricked out as The Flintstones’s car – complete with a driver dressed up like Fred – they took the opportunity to stage this funny (but fake) ticketing scene. https://t.co/uwchRCzByk pic.twitter.com/PdtQM0xyUx — Virginia White (@virginiamwhite) November 13, 2018