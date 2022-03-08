Man Sentenced To Prison For Spending COVID-19 Loan On Pokémon Card

A Georgia man who pleaded guilty to spending a COVID-19 disaster relief loan on a Pokemon trading card has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Federal prosecutors said Vinath Oudomsine was also ordered to pay back the $85,000 loan.

Oudomsine was charged with wire fraud after prosecutors say he lied on an application to help small businesses struggling through the pandemic.

Investigators later found that he used nearly $58,000 of the loan to buy a Pokemon trading card.

Pokémon card fraudster sentenced to three years in prison over $57,000 Charizard: https://t.co/NW7UrF7dXS pic.twitter.com/iFZbWZytvl — Kotaku (@Kotaku) March 8, 2022

The card – which depicts “Charizard” – had to be turned over to authorities, as well.

