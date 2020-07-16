Man Spits At Grocery Store Worker. Man Gets Punched In The Face

A man in Puerto Rico found out the hard way about not following the rules. William Martin Drew is a tourist visiting Rincón, Puerto Rico. On Tuesday, Drew entered a grocery store with his mask around his neck instead of on his face.

Man spits on grocery store worker who asked him to wear a mask — and immediately gets hit in the face: police https://t.co/GkxRkorqcw — Raw Story (@RawStory) July 16, 2020

When a grocery store worker asked Drew to cover his face with the mask, Drew allegedly spat on him. Reports say a security guard came in and punched Drew in the face.

Drew made a video with his bloody lip saying police were coming to arrest the security guard. It turns out that Drew was the one who was taken into custody.