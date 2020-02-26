Life

Marijuana Use Rising Among People Over 65

The fastest-growing market for marijuana? Senior citizens. According to the American Medical Association, use of cannabis among people over the age of 65 has doubled over the last four years – and increased nearly tenfold since 2006. But some experts are concerned about the increased health risks for pot-smoking seniors. While cannabis can treat ailments like cancer or Parkinson’s disease, some doctors are concerned that psychoactive drugs can lead to dizziness or falls, or interact badly with other medicines.

