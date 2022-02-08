Mark Wahlberg Names the Sequel He Wants to Make Most

Shutterstock

Actor Mark Wahlberg has done dozens of movies from Transformers: Age of Extinction to The Last Knight.

When asked in a new interview with ScreenRant, which one of his movies he’d love to get a sequel of – more than any other – he opted for a hard-hitting true-life drama.

His answer: The Fighter (2010)

Wahlberg said, “I was never really in the sequel business. But The Fighter really lent itself for another movie because of Micky and Arturo Gotti’s trilogy.”

Wahlberg continued, “I’d be willing to do it again, for sure.”

Would you be interested in seeing Wahlberg get back to boxing in The Fighter 2? Is there a sequel to a movie that actually proved to be better than the original?