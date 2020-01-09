Utah’s Married Cousins Could Go To Jail After Having Baby

A husband and wife from Eagle Mountain, Utah, are facing jail time after having their first baby. Why? Because the happy couple also happens to be first cousins. Michael Lee and Angela Peang were married in Colorado, where marrying cousins is legal. But in Utah, incest is a third-degree felony and both are facing up to five years behind bars along with a $10,000 fine. Now the couple has launched a petition to make their marriage legal, calling the current law “outdated”. Peang is currently five months pregnant with their first child, a boy.

