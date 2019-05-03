May the 4th be with you while you Enter to Win a RSL VIP Family 4 Pack

MAY THE 4TH “STAR WARS DAY”

RSL vs PORTLAND GAMEDAY ON MAY 4TH!

It’s May the 4th, “Star Wars Day” and RSL is taking on the Empire… We mean the Portland Timbers (Nerfherders)! X96 wants to send you and your Ewoks to tomorrow’s game! So enter below for your chance to win 4 Tickets to the RSL v. Portland game in the Ford Zone (includes selected concessions) and the “Darth Blender” a Blendtec Designer 725 Blender (Fits one Jar-Jar Binks) and 4 limited edition Star Wars RSL T-Shirts! Are you excited? Because we R2! Purchase your tickets at RSL.com! May the Force be with you!

You can also purchase your tickets HERE!