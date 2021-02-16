McDonald’s Giving Fans a Chance to Try New Chicken Sandwich Early

McDonald’s is gearing up for the release of their new crispy chicken sandwich by giving fans a chance to try it early.

For $5, McDonald’s will give you access to their limited-edition capsule to try their new chicken sandwich on February 23rd, before everyone else.

Go to CHICKNdrop.com at 10 am on February 18 to try to get access to your capsule while you can.

welp secret is out – new chicken sandwiches arriving 2.24 pic.twitter.com/LdMwuuDHVh — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 15, 2021

Of course, the early access comes just one day before it hits restaurants nationwide, so if you want to wait it out…it won’t be too long.

Will you be trying to get this chicken sandwich capsule, or can you wait? How do you think McDonald’s new chicken sandwich will taste?