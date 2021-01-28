McDonald’s Is Offering 25-Cent Milkshakes Today With Orders Of At Least $1

It’s Thursday which means it’s time for McDonald’s to show their appreciation to their customers with another “Throwback Thursday” deal.
Today’s deal allows customers to get a small shake for .25 cents as long as you spend at least a $1.00.
dear diary, i could use a shake for these fries
like the $.25 shake i can get this Thursday exclusively in the McDonald's App by spending $1 or more.
The fast-food chain will be doing “Throwback Thursday” deals through February 18th.
Next week’s deal is .20 cent apple pies.
What’s your favorite menu item at McDonald’s?
