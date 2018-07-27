McDonald’s McWorker McBody Slams McCustomer Over McSoda

A McDonald’s worker doled out a McBeatdown.

A new viral video shows a McDonald’s worker body slamming a customer. The fight started with a war of words after a customer tried to sneak a free soda in a water cup but things quickly escalated when the customer threw a milkshake at the employee. In a statement, the McDonald’s owner said, “We do not condone the behavior depicted in this video, and are currently investigating.” The video has already been shared over 10K times on Facebook.