McDonalds Serving 63 Cents Egg McMuffins

In case you didn’t know, the Egg McMuffin is turning 50 this year, and to celebrate McDonald’s will be offering the sandwich for only 63 cents this Thursday.

The Egg McMuffin consists of a freshly cracked egg, Canadian bacon, and cheese on a toasted English Muffin for your breakfast pleasure.

Now, if you’re looking to get this deal you should know that it’s only available on the McDonald’s app during breakfast hours.

