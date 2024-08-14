X96 welcomes Me First & The Gimme Gimmes bringing their “Infest The West” tour to Utah at The Depot August 19th! Tickets are on sale now at LIVENATION.COM!

Tune in with X96 all week long to win your tickets!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Me First & The Gimme Gimmes August 19th at the Depot. Between the dates of 8/14-8/19 2024 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $90 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.