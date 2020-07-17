Men Should Only Have 1 Drink Per Day

Experts are saying that men should only drink one alcoholic beverage a day. The suggestion was made by a committee on alcohol consumption that was formed for U.S. Dietary Guidelines. The advice is based on links between drinking and many diseases. One doctor said there is a modest increase in the chance of death for people who drink 2 beverages a day versus 1. The current guidelines say men should limit themselves to two drinks and women should stop at one.

