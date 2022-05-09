Metric Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes Metric to The Depot this October 14th! You can win tickets all week long by listening to Corey O’Brien in the evenings!
To make music for nearly two decades means to be adaptive, malleable, and make the right decisions at every turn. Metric has accomplished this, as made evident with their eight albums they’ve released over that time. To see Metric perform live, including songs from their latest LP, Art of Doubt, click on the link above to purchase tickets or listen to Corey O’Brien all week long for your chance to win!