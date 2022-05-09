Metric Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes Metric to The Depot this October 14th! You can win tickets all week long by listening to Corey O’Brien in the evenings!

BUY YOUR TICKETS RIGHT NOW HERE

To make music for nearly two decades means to be adaptive, malleable, and make the right decisions at every turn. Metric has accomplished this, as made evident with their eight albums they’ve released over that time. To see Metric perform live, including songs from their latest LP, Art of Doubt, click on the link above to purchase tickets or listen to Corey O’Brien all week long for your chance to win!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Metric on 10/14/2022 at The Depot. Between the dates of 5/9-5/13 2022 at approximately 6pm and 10pm, a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries, up to 5 winners will be selected on or after 5/9/2022. These winners will receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $72 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.