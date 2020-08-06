MGM Resorts Offering “Work From Las Vegas” Package

MGM Resorts wants you to come to Las Vegas and work remotely.

The Viva Las Office package offers hotel rooms starting at $100 a night. MGM wants people to visit Las Vegas by any means necessary during the pandemic.

If you get the package, you will be assigned your very own executive assistant through your stay. They are really a concierge but they will take care of your schedule while you visit.

"Viva Las Office" … sure, why not? https://t.co/agL7pOAP4Q — USA TODAY Travel (@usatodaytravel) August 6, 2020

Some of the deals include a food and beverage credit, a poolside massage and access to a cabana so you can do your Zoom calls while you soak up the sun.