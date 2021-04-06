“Midnight Madness” Might Be Coming To The NFL

The NFL is considering a “Midnight Madness” type event to kick off training camps this summer.
According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, the NFL is looking at Tuesday, July 27 when the majority of teams can officially return to practice.
King also reported that preseason games will no longer be played on Thursday nights.
Instead, the new three-week preseason will feature games on Fridays through Sundays beginning the weekend of August 13th.
What do you think of the “Midnight Madness” idea? (similar to what college basketball does)
