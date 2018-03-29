MIKE SHINODA OF LINKIN PARK RELEASES NEW SINGLE

FROM THE DEBUT ALBUM ‘POST TRAUMATIC’ AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH

Linkin Park co-lead singer Mike Shinoda announced today that he will release a full-length solo album, Post Traumatic, due out June 15 on Warner Bros. Records. Along with the album announcement, Shinoda released two new tracks –“Crossing A Line” and “Nothing Makes Sense Anymore,” as well as a video for “Crossing A Line.”

The 16-track album is available to pre-order today, and will include the two aforementioned new tracks alongside the three tracks from the Post Traumatic EP, released earlier this year to critical acclaim. Additionally, Shinoda will perform a handful of solo shows this summer, including the Identity LA in Los Angeles on May 12, Reading and Leeds Festival and the Summer Sonic Festival in Japan in August. Stay tuned for additional dates to be announced.

In the months since the passing of Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington, Shinoda has immersed himself in art as a way of processing his grief. With no agenda, Shinoda hunkered down alone in his Los Angeles home and began writing, recording, and painting. In January, he released the Post Traumatic EP consisting of three deeply personal songs–each one a powerful, stream-of-consciousness expression of unvarnished grief –accompanied by homemade visuals that Shinoda filmed, painted and edited himself. The response was overwhelmingly positive,