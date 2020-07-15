Mike Tyson To Battle Great White Shark For ‘Shark Week’

Mike Tyson’s latest opponent has been chosen – and it won’t be in a boxing ring. Instead, the former heavyweight champ will take on a great white shark in Tyson Vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef – a tv special for the Discovery Channel’s ‘Shark Week.’
Mike Tyson Battling 'Jaws' for 'Shark Week,' 'Someone's Gonna Get Bit' https://t.co/guMJWiLVv4
— TMZ (@TMZ) July 15, 2020
Confused? So are we. Here’s what Discovery had to say: “With famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calling the shots, these two heavyweights will square off underwater, where Mike Tyson will try to score a TKO over the massive shark … all in the name of research.” The ocean battle will go down on August 9th.
