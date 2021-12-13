Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish’s brother and musical collaborator, Finneas, showed up on “SNL” over the weekend.

Eilish was the show’s host and musical guest. She appeared in a hotel skit with Kate McKinnon, who made a return to her “SNL” roots as a hotel employee. Also appearing in the skit was Finneas, as Trevor the bellhop/valet/night manager and in-house doctor.

Miley Cyrus And Finneas Offered Some Comedy Backup During Billie Eilish's "SNL" Episode #entertainment Finneas as Trevor the bellhop will keep me chuckling all week. View Entire Post ›https://t.co/R4PPRvXEEe — Daily Read List (@dailyreadlist) December 12, 2021

He also appeared as a TikTok influencer in a skit and Miley Cyrus was a surprise guest during a Christmas card sketch.

Miley posted pictures from her SNL appearance on Instagram which featured Miley alongside, Finneas and Billie. “Lorne Michaels is bringing back the Three Amigos. Starring…” Miley captioned the post.

What did you think of Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “SNL” appearance?