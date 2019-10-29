MLB Bans Women Who Flashed Chests At World Series

A frisky stunt at Game 5 of the World Series has gotten two women banned from going to the ballpark. Julia Rose and Lauren Summer flashed their breasts from the second row during Sunday night’s game. It was caught on the television cameras. Major League Baseball saw the action and sent a letter to the women banning them from attending any baseball games in the foreseeable future. MLB commented, “The fans who were involved in exposing themselves during Game 5 of the World Series violated the Nationals’ fan code of conduct. As a result, they were removed from the stadium and are suspended indefinitely from attending an MLB ballpark or facility.”

