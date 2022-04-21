MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS TICKET GIVEAWAY

X96 welcomes the Monster Energy AMA Supercross WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP to Rice Eccles Stadium, May 7th! Listen all week long starting MONDAY, 4/25 with Radio From Hell in the mornings, and Todd Nuke ’em in the afternoons to win your tickets!
X96 will be giving away tickets to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Rice eccles Stadium, May 7th. Between the dates of 4/25-4/29 2022 and between the hours of 6am-10am and 2pm-6pm during regular broadcasting hours, a code will be announce on air or a caller will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these text entries or listener call ins, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above event. Prize value $60 and provided by FELD. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rule are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.