Catch the Morris Columbus Travel Expo, January 26th + 27th at Mountain America Expo Center – the largest travel expo in the Intermountain West!

X96 will be giving away tickets to the Utah Travel Expo. Between the dates of 1/1-1/12 2024 during regular broadcasting hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. From these text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each. Prize value $30 and provided by Morris Columbus Travel Expo. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.