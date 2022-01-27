‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel Moving Forward

Shutterstock

New Line is getting back into a fighting stance on a sequel to Mortal Kombat, the action-adventure movie based on the blockbuster video game franchise.

According to Deadline, the studio has hired Jeremy Slater to write Mortal Kombat 2.

Slater was head writer on the Marvel/Disney+ series Moon Knight starring Ethan Hawke.

A sequel to #MortalKombat is officially in the works at New Line. Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater has been hired to write the film. via @Deadline – https://t.co/jddBzyxnkm pic.twitter.com/OMy4vMU3wW — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) January 26, 2022

Based on the video game phenomenon, Mortal Kombat was released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max last April; it opened at No. 1 at the box office and quickly ranked among the top films on HBO Max since the platform launched.

Who — and what — would you like to see included in Mortal Kombat 2?