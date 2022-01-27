‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel Moving Forward

New Line is getting back into a fighting stance on a sequel to Mortal Kombat, the action-adventure movie based on the blockbuster video game franchise.
According to Deadline, the studio has hired Jeremy Slater to write Mortal Kombat 2.
Slater was head writer on the Marvel/Disney+ series Moon Knight starring Ethan Hawke.
A sequel to #MortalKombat is officially in the works at New Line.
Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater has been hired to write the film.
Based on the video game phenomenon, Mortal Kombat was released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max last April; it opened at No. 1 at the box office and quickly ranked among the top films on HBO Max since the platform launched.
Who — and what — would you like to see included in Mortal Kombat 2?
